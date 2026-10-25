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Football

Suri to coach Ba next season

Joshua Wilson will serve as assistant coach, while Izaz Ali has been appointed team manager.

Monday 26 October 2026 | 10:30

Ba Football Association have appointed Solomon Islands football legend Batram Suri.

Ba Football Association have appointed Solomon Islands football legend Batram Suri.

Ba Football Association have appointed Solomon Islands football legend Batram Suri as head coach for the 2027 season.

The club confirmed the appointment in a statement, welcoming Suri to the coaching team.

Suri is one of the few Solomon Islanders to have played club football in New Zealand and has earned close to 50 caps for his national team. He also guided Galaxy FC to the 2026 Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League final.

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Joshua Wilson will serve as assistant coach, while Izaz Ali has been appointed team manager.

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