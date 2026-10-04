Sweet revenge for Bula Boys
Fiji's lone goal was scored by Thomas Dunn, who won the Golden Ball Award, while goalkeeper lsikeli Sevanaia Junior took home the Golden Glove Award.
Monday 05 October 2026 | 10:00
The Bula Boys celebrate their MSG Prime Ministe's Cup win at the National Stadium, Suva on October 3, 2026.
Photo: Fiji FA Media
Beating the defending Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Minister's Cup champions, Vanuatu, was sweet revenge for the Bula Boys at Suva's National Stadium.
The ni-Vans defeated Fiji 1-0 in the pool rounds, but the Bula Boys turned the tables in Saturday's final, handing Vanuatu the same fate.
Head coach Stephane Auvray said while it was a hard-fought win, he was pleased to have secured the title.
"We decided to change our plan and move with a midfield three and be more solid since we were leading by one," Auvray said.
"They were the best team in terms of play. We've faced them so many times in the Pro League and we were not the best team, so it feels good to win this one."
Fiji's lone goal was scored by Thomas Dunn, who won the Golden Ball Award, while goalkeeper lsikeli Sevanaia Junior took home the Golden Glove Award.
The title was Fiji's first regional trophy since 2000.
Star striker Roy Krishna dedicated the win to co-captain Tevita Waranaivallu.
He also acknowledged the Government's support and the stakeholders who contributed to the success of the tournament.
"It was long overdue to win a trophy at home," Krishna said.
Meanwhile, Vanuatu were crowned women's champions after defeating Papua New Guinea 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.