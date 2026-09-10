Football

We’ll keep working hard: Rabo

Rabo said they have done the hardyards with three tough group matches to qualify for the semi-final.

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 12:00

Updated 10 September 2026 | 13:30 FJT

Football Fiji

Suva's Mohammed Naizal clears the ball

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The Global Care Suva football will keep a low profile as they face hosts Dayals Steel Ba in Saturday’s Extra Battle of the Giants semi-final at Govind Park.

Speaking to Fiji FA Media yesterday, Suva team coach Pita Rabo said they are anticipating a tough clash, which is nothing new to them.

“I’ve told the boys that we need to keep our heads down and keep in working hard,” the former Fiji stylish midfielder said.

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Rabo said they have done the hardyards with three tough group matches to qualify for the semi-final.

In their group opener Suva beat Navua 3-1 followed by the 3-0 win over defending champions Labasa before losing 1-2 to Nasinu.

“There have been some niggling injuries but the rest of the boys are back on their feet.”

He highlighted they have implemented changes in the team for the past seven weeks and it is starting to pay off.

The match kicks-off at 2pm followed by the second semi-final between Rewa and Nasinu at 4.30pm.


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