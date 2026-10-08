Golf

Stage set for Fiji Golf Open 2026

National Golf president Ricky Locke said the tournament would provide a strong test for the coun­try's best golfers.

Friday 09 October 2026 | 09:30

From left: Shakeel Pillay, Raina Kumar and Vikrant Chandra.

From left: Shakeel Pillay, Raina Kumar and Vikrant Chandra.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The stage is set for three days of fierce competition as the Fiji Golf Open 2026, present­ed by Vonu, tees off today at the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

The country's leading amateur and professional golfers will bat­tle for honours in one of Fiji's premier golfing events, with last year's champions returning to de­fend their titles.

National Golf president Ricky Locke said the tournament would provide a strong test for the coun­try's best golfers.

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"We are expecting some great golf and plenty of healthy rival­ry amongst our leading players. There is a strong field, and with last year's champions return­ing, they will certainly have their games tested," Locke said.

Shakeel Pillay and Raina Kumar claimed the respective amateur titles last year, while experienced professional Vikrant Chandra won the professional category.

All three return this year, setting the benchmark for a field eager to challenge for the 2026 titles.

Locke acknowledged the major sponsors and corporate partners whose support has helped make the tournament possible.

"On behalf of National Golf, I would like to sincerely thank Vonu for coming on board as our major sponsor and for their continued support of this event," he said.

He also acknowledged Vonu brand manager Maxine Edwards for her role in bringing the part­nership together.

Locke thanked supporting spon­sors BSP and Goodman Fielder, saying their contribution was vital

to staging a tournament of the re­quired standard.

"Events of this level require strong partnerships, and their contribution helps us provide a tournament worthy of the players competing and the history of the Fiji Golf Open," he said.

"The Fiji Golf Open is about more than simply winning a title. It is an opportunity to bring our golfing community together, showcase our best players and continue building the game in Fiji," he said.

He encouraged supporters and golf enthusiasts to turn out and back the players throughout the championship.

The Fiji Golf Open 2026 tees off today at Suva Golf Club, with three days of quality golf, rivalry and a battle for national honours ahead.


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