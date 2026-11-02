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Golf

Prakash targets home victory

Sponsored by Islands Electric, Prakash will face a strong challenge from Fiji Order of Merit leader Tomasi Tuivuna, who is also in contention for the title.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 10:00

Updated 03 November 2026 | 12:40 FJT

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Roneel Prakash.

Roneel Prakash.

Professional golfer Roneel Prakash is aiming to cap his journey from schoolteacher to professional athlete with victory at the 96th Shop N Save Lautoka Open this Saturday.

Prakash, who first picked up a golf club as a child, will be among the leading contenders when the tournament tees off at the Lautoka Golf Course.

“A new day had come. Disappointed yes. giving up now,” he said.

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“What’s done is done. Focus on what’s coming up.”

Sponsored by Islands Electric, Prakash will face a strong challenge from Fiji Order of Merit leader Tomasi Tuivuna, who is also in contention for the title.

Another contender is Amitesh Chandra, who won the Gecko Trucking Natadola ProAm after a four-year wait. His brother, Anuresh Chandra, who is

based in New Zealand, is also expected to compete.

The tournament has a total prize purse of $7,000, with about 100 players expected to participate. Fiji Professional Golfers Association (FPGA) president Vikrant Chandra said the tournament was expected to be a successful event.

He thanked the sponsors and Lautoka Golf Course for hosting the professional and amateur players.

“We have two more events left for the year, and Tomasi Tuivuna has virtually sealed his position again as the winner of the Order of Merit for 2026,” Chandra said.

“Our Q School is scheduled during the Gecko Trucking Presidents Cup on November 21 and 22. Entries are open to amateurs who wish to try their luck at qualifying and playing professionally.”

Chandra said those interested could visit www.fijipga.org for the entry form.


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