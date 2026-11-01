Chandra ends four-year wait

Nadi professional golfer Amitesh Chandra ended a four-year wait for vic­tory after winning the Gecko Trucking-sponsored Natadola Open Pro-Am 2026 at Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course last Saturday.

Chandra carded a one-under­par 71 to claim the title, finishing ahead of Abid Hussein, who re­turned an even-par 72.

The victory earned Chandra $1,790 in prize money.

"My win after four years. I dedicate my win to my wife and daughter and my sponsor ls­lands Electric," Chandra said.

The victory comes as Chandra takes on a new role as Denarau Golf and Racquet operations manager.

Fiji Professional Golfers Assaciation (PGA) president Vikrant Chandra said the event was a success and thanked the spon­sors and Natadola Bay Golf Course for hosting the profes­sionals and amateurs.

In the junior category. Aiden Cash impressed with a score of 67 to claim the title.

The tournament was supported by Cardos, Vuksich and Borich, Swire Shipping, Coastal Rental Cars, Fiji PGA, Tappoo, Sigatoka Motor Spares, Sigatoka Electric, IHG and Crusoe Tours Fiji.

Chandra will now turn his at­tention to the 95th Shop N Save Lautoka Open Golf Pro-Am Championship 2026, scheduled for this weekend at Lautoka Golf Course under the chairmanship of Raymond Singh.

Meanwhile, Natadola Bay will host the Fiji Seniors Natadola Tournament on November 8, welcoming golfers aged 55 and over for a day of competition, fel­lowship and prizes.

Registrations and payments must be completed at the Nat­adola Bay Pro Shop by noon on November 5.