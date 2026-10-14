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Golf

Tuivuna clinches Fiji Open professional title

Tuivuna finishes two-under-par over 54 holes, with defending champion Vikrant Chandra runner-up at two-over-par.

Thursday 15 October 2026 | 10:30

Updated 15 October 2026 | 11:58 FJT

Tomasi Tuivuna (left) receives his award from Paradise Beverages brand manager Maxine Edwards.

Tomasi Tuivuna (left) receives his award from Paradise Beverages brand manager Maxine Edwards.

Photo: VONU

Professional golfer Tomasi Tuivuna claimed the professional title at the 2026 VONU Fiji Open, finishing two-under-par over the three-day, 54-hole tournament held during the Fiji Day weekend.

Defending champion Vikrant Chandra finished runner-up at two-over-par.

Golf Fiji president Rick Locke praised the standard of competition.

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“What a finish. Three days. 54 holes. Incredible golf right to the final green.”

In the men’s overall gross category, Shakeel Pillay claimed the title with a score of 222, ahead of Seresio Colialago on 234.

Patrick Nadan won the men’s overall nett title with 199, followed by Sandeep Prakash on 206.

Raina Kumar claimed the women’s overall gross title with 241, while Merelita McCarthy finished runner-up on 247.

Kamini Singh won the women’s overall nett title with 207, ahead of Sharon Smith on 222.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners manager of sponsorship and events for the Pacific Islands, William Tabuya, said the tournament celebrated Fiji’s golfing talent across the professional, gross and nett divisions.

He thanked the Fiji Golf Association, Fiji Golf Club, organisers, volunteers and supporters for contributing to the event.

“A big vinaka vakalevu to the Fiji Golf Association, Fiji Golf Club, tournament organisers, volunteers, and everyone who helped make this year’s Fiji Open one to remember,” Tabuya said.

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