New partnership to boost golf club

The Lautoka Golf Club (LGC) was fully blessed for yet another solid sponsorship by DGRC (Denarau Golf and Racquet Club) manager Amitesh Chandra. This also came with a lucrative sponsorship towards the members, juniors and junior kaji's at the Golf Links course last Saturday.

Chandra is now the Director of Golf Operations reporting directly to the Area General Manager effective today (September 1).

LGC Trustees chairman Raymond Singh heaped praises on Amitesh and his new appointment.

Full result

A grade

1st: Dennis Singh - 71

2nd: Asish Kumar - 72

3rd: Abdul Jalal- 73

B-grade

1st: Abdul Khan - 74

2nd: Chandar Shaekar - 75

3rd: Ariz Khan- 76

C-grade

1st: Roland Singh - 68

2nd: Ashok Kumar - 71

3rd: Maika Kasami - 75

Juniors: David Drauininu - 78

Junior Kajis: Josese Drauininu

Senitiki Drauniniu

NTP (nearest to pin)- 2/11th - Bobby Reddy



