Golf

Pacific Cup preparations on track for Kumar

She is one of the four golfers who would represent Fiji including her brother Ryan Kumar, Shakil Pillay and Nitulesh Mali.

Tuesday 08 September 2026 | 09:30

Updated 08 September 2026 | 10:58 FJT

Raina Kumar.

Raina Kumar.

Photo: Sereana Salalo-Baleiwai

Raina Kumar's preparations is on track for the Pacific Cup in Tahiti which will begin on September 23.

­The Nadi Open women's cham­pion is at the Fiji Golf club greens every morning before getting ready for her classes at the Fiji National University's College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

The former Swami Vivekananda College student is pursuing a dou­ble degree in medicine - Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Sur­gery (MBBS).

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"I come to practice basically whenever I'm free from class," Ku­mar said.

"I started preparing for the Pacific Cup after the Nadi Open and I have a few more weeks.

"I'm hoping to also make it to the Pacific Games in Tahiti next year provided my leave gets approved and the tutors let me participate and be absent."

She is one of the four golfers who would represent Fiji including her brother Ryan Kumar, Shakil Pillay and Nitulesh Mali.

Her brother won the Nadi Open men's championship.

"It was the first time for my broth­er and I to both win the men's and women's title, so that was pretty cool. Sometimes I win, sometimes he wins, but we've never won both at the same time.

"We used to swim and then we started playing tennis before fol­lowing into our dad's footsteps in

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