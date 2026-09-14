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Ono darts lift Lami open cup

The champions dominate the final at The Royal Suva Yacht Club to secure the 2026 Cup title.

Monday 14 September 2026 | 12:30

Updated 14 September 2026 | 13:45 FJT

Front (from left): Front Raj Chandra, Nathan Kumar, Mabel Maino. Back: Vikash Mehta, Shivneel Narayan, Ronith Narayan, Rohit Prakash.

Front (from left): Front Raj Chandra, Nathan Kumar, Mabel Maino. Back: Vikash Mehta, Shivneel Narayan, Ronith Narayan, Rohit Prakash.

Ono Darts Club stamped its authority on the Lami Darts Association 2026 Open League, defeating 3DS Darts Club 6-1 in a dominant Cup final at The Royal Suva Yacht Club.

The emphatic victory capped a competitive league season involv-ing nine teams in a two-round round-robin format.

ONO Darts, Friends United Darts Club, Titans Darts Club and 3DS Darts Club advanced to the Cup Playoffs after finishing among the top four teams in the competition.

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In the third-place playoff, Friends United Darts Club edged Titans Darts Club 6-5 to claim third place.

The Plate Playoffs also delivered an entertaining contest, with WAN Darts defeating ONO Snipers 6-4 to secure the 2026 Plate ti-tle.

Lami Darts Association secretary Hakva Sultan Haq said the successful completion of the league marked another important milestone for the association.

“The competition provided an opportunity for clubs and players to develop their skills while promoting competitive darts within the local darts community,” Haq said.

He acknowledged the valuable support of sponsors The Royal Suva Yacht Club, Menon Construction, REDOX Fiji, Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and Linevolt Electrical Limited.

Haq said the continued support of sponsors, participating clubs, players, officials, and supporters was instrumental in the success of the league.

Fiji Darts Association president Edward Roxburgh congratulated the Lami Darts Association and ONO Darts Club.

“Well done to all nine participat-ing teams, players, officials and supporters who contributed to a competitive and successful league season,” Roxburgh said.

He said competitions such as the Lami Open League contributed directly to the growth and devel-opment of darts in Fiji.


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