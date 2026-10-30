Navale learns to keep it simple

Defying the odds comes naturally to Caleb Navale, so he holds no fear as his Fiji Bati brothers prepare to shake up the Rugby League World Cup, with a semi-final berth on the line against New Zealand today.

Coming much closer to the Kangaroos than many expected in Brisbane last Sunday has given the squad an added boost of confidence, with the 23-year-old lock emerging as a leader of the forward pack.

Drawing inspiration from his family and the guidance of iconic Fiji big man Daniel Saifiti, Navale has led his side in metres gained and tackles, averaging more than 70 minutes per game in the opening two matches.

“I was just trying to follow his lead,” Navale said.

“Last week he was just hitting people (smacks hands together) with his shoulders and I felt like that was something I could improve on instead of just catching (attackers),” Navale said.

“I was just trying to be aggressive more than anything and Saf ’s laying a good platform for the boys.

“I think the biggest thing I’m learning from him is he keeps it so simple, it’s just aggression.

“The game is so simple to him, but that’s why he’s one of the best forwards in the game.”

Navale, who is without an NRL deal for 2028, is making the most of an opportunity that could easily have eluded him because of injury.

In February, the Sea Eagles forward suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) but worked tirelessly to fulfil his ambition of representing the Bati.

He returned to the NRL in just over six months, determined to prove he deserved a place in the national side.

“When I was walking out it was a packed stadium… 40,000 just hit me. It was a bit of a pinch-me moment and I just had to take it in for a second,” Navale said.

“I looked around, I couldn’t believe it. I thought about how I started the year and just to get here was a bit of a full-circle moment.

“Especially after going up against Australia, I think I’ll take a lot of confidence out of that and hopefully next week too, going up against New Zealand.

“Those are the two best countries in the world and the fact we’re going toe-to-toe, I can take that into next season and I feel like if I’m matching it with them, I can match it with anyone.”

Navale is now daring to dream of the impact the Bati could have on the people of Fiji if they qualify for the semi-finals, particularly in the villages where his parents were raised.

His father, Eparama, who played in the 2000 World Cup, hails from Biausevu in the southwest of Viti Levu, while his mother's roots are in Mokani Village in the southeast.

“They’re big supporters and they were in the crowd (at Suncorp) waving their flags and that, so it was good seeing them,” Navale said.

“I don’t think anyone’s really given us a chance coming into this pool, like they’re saying ‘pool of death’ and what-not.

“I think we showed we can go toe-to-toe with the best and if we can do it against New Zealand, that would be incredible.”