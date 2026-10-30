FNRL ready to pay Bati, Bulikula players

The Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) is ready to pay Fiji Bati and Bulikula players and officials if their teams reach the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

This was confirmed to SUNsports yesterday by FNRL executive chairman Rajesh Singh.

Speaking from the Gold Coast in Australia, Singh said payments would depend on the outcome of the teams' respective final pool matches today.

The Bulikula face France at 2.15pm (Fiji time) at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, followed by the Bati in their must-win showdown against New Zealand at 4.30pm (Fiji time).

“If they win tomorrow then we’ll start the payment process and by next Wednesday they (players and officials) should be receiving it,” Singh said.

He pointed out that the FNRL had already paid all players and officials from both teams for their three pool matches.

“In actual fact, the payment to players and officials were done in advance,” Singh added.

In an earlier interview, he confirmed that the FNRL had cleared its $300,000 debt and now had a healthy bank balance.

“It’s all about accountability and transparency. As of now the audit of the 2025 financial account of FNRL is going on and by November we’re hoping start the 2026 audit.

“I’m grateful to the A-team now at the FNRL official working with me to put rugby league back on the right path. We are now on it and we want to do more for the sport and help develop our local players.

Singh said the FNRL would take things as they came, especially if the Bati and Bulikula progressed beyond the semi-finals.

“Nothing is impossible,” he added.

Veteran Bulikula full-back Cassie Staples had already expressed confidence that the team would go out and do its best for the country.