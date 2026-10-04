The Fiji's men's and women's deaf rugby sevens teams need between $50,000 and $70,000 to fund their campaign at the World Deaf Rugby Sevens Championship in Tokyo, Japan, from October 31 to November 3.

Team manager Lionel Danford said funding remained the biggest challenge despite support from the Fiji National Sports Commission through its Disability Funds and the Australian High Commission's PacificAus Sports programme.

"We are also thankful to the Aus­tralian High Commission (DFAT) via their PacificAus Sports funding, and for funding the kits for the players and management team. There still remains a funding gap of about 50-70K to fully support the tour," Dan­ford told SUNsports.

He said additional funding was needed for daily expenses and camp preparations.

"We are still looking for funds," he said.

Danford said consistent player numbers, particularly in the wom­en's team, were also a challenge be­cause of work and family commit­ments.

Many of the players are unem­ployed and must cover their own transportation costs to training.

Despite the challenges, Danford said preparations had been positive, with both teams entering camp last Sunday.

"Morale is very high, especially when we are giving them attention and letting them know that we are preparing well as much as any national rugby team prepares for a tournament," he said.

The men's team is in Pool A with defending champions Wales, South Africa, New Zealand, Samoa and the Barbarians.

The women are in Pool C alongside Wales, Australia, England, the BarÂ­barians and New Zealand.

Danford acknowledged the tough draw but said the teams would be ready for the challenge.

"We will be well prepared, knowing all teams are also preparing well as this is the World Cup and it comes every four years," he said.

Both teams are targeting the chamÂ­pionship titles, with preparations focused on conditioning, technical skills and developing a clear game plan.

"We need more work around our technical areas, especially for our women's team," Danford said.

The teams will also scrimmage against the Fiji men's national sev­ens team at the Pasifika Communi­ties University at 3pm tomorrow.

Danford thanked Fiji sevens coach Osea Kolinisau for the opportunity, saying the session would help assess their fitness and set pieces.

He said it could also provide an op­portunity for deaf players to earn selection into the national sevens training squad and potentially com­pete in the HSBC SVNS series.

Both teams trained at the Sand Dunes in Sigatoka last Saturday.

"Our motivation comes from God. It's something we've talked about from day one as we moved into camp," Danford said.

The teams depart for Nari ta, Japan, on October 27 and return on Novem­ber 5.



