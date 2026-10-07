FRU eyes French coaching options

A French newspaper report has alleged that the Fiji Rugby Un­ion (FRU) is still searching for French coaches to coach the Fly­ing Fijians.

The L'Equipe reported that the search is now centered on Pierre Mignono following his departure from Toulon and Frederic Micha­lak who is currently the attack coach for NRL (National Rugby League) club Cronulla-Suther­land Sharks.

According to The 42 report on October 6 that Mignono had re­signed from Toulon after suffer­ ing a nervous breakdown last sea­son, following a poor start to their campaign.

The L'Equipe questioned whether Mignono will take a restorative break after several nerve-wracking months and his breakdown" from last season? Or will he quickly dive into a new challenge? Anything is still pos­sible.

The L'Equipe claimed that they've learned that the FRU is trying to secure his services.

According to L'Equipe sources, Michalak, the current attack coach for the Sharks, an Aus­tralian rugby league franchise has also attracted a considerable amount of attention from FRU of­ficials.

"The former international, with 77 caps and now a consultant for L'Equipe, had not, submitted an application. Neither had Pierre Mignoni. But their profiles have been added to those already de­clared," claimed the report.

In Fiji, L' Equipe stated, this is nothing new, as some FRU offi­cials are strongly pushing for the recruitment of a French coach, given the number of Fijian inter­nationals playing in the Top 14 and Pro D2 leagues.

The FRU chief executive officer Koli Sewabu had indicated that there were 31 applicants for the job.

Among the leading contend­ers is former South Africa head coach Jake White, former Wales head coach Warren Gatland and former France defence coach Shaun Edwards.

The announcement is expected early next week.

In their report L'Equipe stated: "A source close to the matter even told us on Tuesday: 'It's possible for Mignoni, discussions are un­derway.'

''And this is despite his fear of flying? We could know more in the coming days since the name of the new national team coach should, be announced next week."