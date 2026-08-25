Rugby

Grammar U17 makes history

Victory over RKS earns Grammar first-ever Japan tournament berth

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 09:00

Updated 26 August 2026 | 10:41 FJT

Suva Grammar School Under-17 lock Joseva Levula Tuisese on attack against Ratu Kadavulevu School during their Vodafone Deans Ul7 final at the National Stadium, Suva on August 22, 2026. Photo: Leon Lord

Suva Grammar School Under-17 lock Joseva Levula Tuisese on attack against Ratu Kadavulevu School during their Vodafone Deans Ul7 final at the National Stadium, Suva on August 22, 2026.

Photo: Leon Lord

Suva Grammar School's Un­der-17 side will make history next year when it becomes the first SGS side to compete at the Sannix World Rugby Youth Tour­nament in Japan.

Captain Etika Tawaketini said this was a milestone.

SGS defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) 24-15 in the final last Saturday.

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Speaking to SUNsports after the match, Tawaketini said the team had overcome several challenges on its way to the title.

"We have been through a lot," Ta­waketini said.

"We just want to thank the Lord for this opportunity; because this is history for Grammar, and we would be the first Grammar side to participate at the Sannix World Rugby Youth tournament.

"Passing our exams in the third term will determine our spot in the U18 team next year.

"If we didn't have the Lord on our side, we wouldn't have this cham­pionship."

The Keteira, Moala, Lau, native said discipline was a key focus for the team in the final.

"I just told the boys to maintain discipline because we had already reached our target. We just had to maintain our discipline to over­come our fear and threats," he said.

Tawaketini said the team was familiar with RKS, having faced them during the pre-season.

"It was a tough competition in the pre-season when we went down to RKS.

"Every time we played RKS dur­ing the pre-season, I told the boys we were going to meet them in the final," he said.

He acknowledged the team's sup­porters for their backing through­out the campaign.


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