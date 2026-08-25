Grammar U17 makes history
Victory over RKS earns Grammar first-ever Japan tournament berth
Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 09:00
Updated 26 August 2026 | 10:41 FJT
Suva Grammar School Under-17 lock Joseva Levula Tuisese on attack against Ratu Kadavulevu School during their Vodafone Deans Ul7 final at the National Stadium, Suva on August 22, 2026.
Photo: Leon Lord
Suva Grammar School's Under-17 side will make history next year when it becomes the first SGS side to compete at the Sannix World Rugby Youth Tournament in Japan.
Captain Etika Tawaketini said this was a milestone.
SGS defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS) 24-15 in the final last Saturday.
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Speaking to SUNsports after the match, Tawaketini said the team had overcome several challenges on its way to the title.
"We have been through a lot," Tawaketini said.
"We just want to thank the Lord for this opportunity; because this is history for Grammar, and we would be the first Grammar side to participate at the Sannix World Rugby Youth tournament.
"Passing our exams in the third term will determine our spot in the U18 team next year.
"If we didn't have the Lord on our side, we wouldn't have this championship."
The Keteira, Moala, Lau, native said discipline was a key focus for the team in the final.
"I just told the boys to maintain discipline because we had already reached our target. We just had to maintain our discipline to overcome our fear and threats," he said.
Tawaketini said the team was familiar with RKS, having faced them during the pre-season.
"It was a tough competition in the pre-season when we went down to RKS.
"Every time we played RKS during the pre-season, I told the boys we were going to meet them in the final," he said.
He acknowledged the team's supporters for their backing throughout the campaign.