FTU: Drug figures a 'wake-up call'

The Fiji Teachers Union (FTU) says the 3,143 drug-related cases involving students recorded in schools last year, including 1,508 involving primary pupils, is a warning that cannot be treated as just a statistic.

FTU general secretary Muniappa Goundar said teachers could not fight the problem alone.

Mr Goundar said the figures were deeply concerning, particularly the involvement of primary school children, but cautioned against assuming all cases meant addiction or that schools were unsafe.

“Each case needs to be properly investigated and the appropriate support provided to the child,” he said.

He said teachers were often the first to notice changes in a student’s behaviour but should not be expected to act as counsellors, psychologists or police officers.

“Teachers need appropriate training in early identification, prevention, classroom management, referral procedures and child protection,” Mr Goundar said.

He called for a stronger national strategy, including earlier drug-awareness education, more qualified counsellors in schools and closer collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Fiji Police Force to target suppliers.

“We need to focus on stopping the supply, not simply dealing with children after they have obtained drugs,” he said.

Mr Goundar urged parents to know their children’s friends and online activities and seek help early.

Government figures show cases rose from 3,041 in 2024 to 3,143 in 2025.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has linked the increase to new Counselling Hubs improving reporting, rather than necessarily indicating a worsening problem.

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