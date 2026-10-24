Jake White wants loyalty reflected in Test performances

Two weeks into the job Flying Fijians head coach Jake White, has broken his silence on the loyalty of overseas-based players in terms of performance when it comes to representing the country.

Speaking from Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday night, White questioned on why Fijian players who excel at top professional club level have struggled to reproduce the same success on the international stage, while representing the Flying Fijians.

“It’s not a challenge or an attack on anybody,” said the former Springboks head coach.

“I understand the money and salaries, but it’s my job to get the same enthusiasm and returns that they get for their clubs. All in one for the Fijian jumper.”

White described Fiji rugby as a sleeping giant that could be dangerous when awakened.

“You look at some of the top sides of the world got mental coaches, but I would think that a boy growing up in the village that’s got nothing, you don’t really need to teach them mental toughness,” he added.

Feedback: ioane.asioli@fijisun.com.fj



