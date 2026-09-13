Unbeaten Tailevu brace for tough Lautoka test

FreshChoice Tailevu expects a tough test against Lautoka in their Round 8 Skipper Cup clash after overcoming Kadavu 30-10 at Burebasaga School ground last Saturday.

Tailevu team manager Pita Naidrolevu said the side would need to lift its performance and eliminate costly mistakes before facing Lautoka, who held Suva to a draw on Friday.

“We will be expecting a tough game against Lautoka, and we will not underestimate them since they had a tie with Suva on Friday,” Naidrolevu said.

He said the team would return to the drawing board to review its performance against Kadavu and work on areas that need improvement.

“We need to improve on some of the little areas that caused us some penalties against Kadavu. There is no excuse, but I thank the boys for their hard effort,” he said.

With the Skipper Cup competition becoming increasingly competitive, Naidrolevu said Tailevu would need to raise its standards as teams battle for playoff spots.

“This year's Skipper Cup competition is getting better every season, and every team is developing and progressing well. We will need to lift our standard because every team is vying for a spot in the playoffs,” he said.

Naidrolevu praised his players for their effort against Kadavu but said the focus was now firmly on Lautoka.

“It was a good game against Kadavu, and we thank them for giving us a good game,” he said.

He also called on Tailevu supporters to turn out in numbers for the Lautoka clash.

“I would like to invite all the people of Tailevu to come in numbers and continue to support the boys as we look forward to facing Lautoka,” he said.

Naidrolevu thanked the team's major sponsors and supporters for their continued backing, dedicating the win over Kadavu to them.







