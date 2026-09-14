Navosa find grit to down Naitasiri

The Navosa rugby team has made it their mission to remain in the Skipper Cup competition next year.

This follows their 36-29 victory over Naitasiri in their Round Seven match at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last Saturday.

Team captain Semi Kunatani said they were desperate to secure the win against Naitasiri to gain valuable points in the competition standings.

“It was never going to be easy as Naitasiri is a strong team and by hook or by crook we needed to win this match,” he said.

“The credit goes to the players for showing grit and tenacity in the match against our tough opponents.”

Kunatani acknowledged the role of divine intervention in their win.

“This win is dedicated to our supporters around the country and abroad,” he said.

Despite the victory, Kunatani said their set-piece and defence would need to be sharpened.

“Our scrums and edge defence also need to be improved,” he said.

“I was pleased with the players for hanging on until the final whistle to secure the win.”

Kunatani was also impressed with his players’ decision-making on the field.

“This team is a mixture of experienced and young players,” he said.

“We took every opportunity that came our way.”

Kunatani thanked experienced players Jone Koroiduadua, Emosi Tuqiri and Sevuloni Tawake for guiding the younger players in the team.

“It hasn’t been easy, but we’ve been working together with these youngsters to develop rugby in Navosa,” he said.

“We’re so behind in terms of playing rugby but I’m grateful for the return of Navosa in top-tier provincial rugby to expose many talents from the highlands of Navosa.”

The chemistry within the Navosa team was evident as they took a 22-7 lead at halftime.

“We executed our game plan well and controlled the scoreboard to win,” he said.

“I believe defence wins championships. We know all teams can attack but with a solid defence we can deny our opponents scoring opportunities.”



