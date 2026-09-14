Fiji and India have reaffirmed their strong cultural and historical ties with the launch of Hindi Pakhwada 2026 in Suva.

The celebrations began with a Hindi Diwas programme and Kavi Sammelan last night, organised by the High Commission of India and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta officially opened the fortnight-long celebrations, highlighting initiatives aimed at promoting Hindi and Indian culture in Fiji.

Mr Mehta said the programme reflected the enduring linguistic, historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran, who attended as chief guest, said Hindi remained an important legacy of the Girmitiya community and a valuable part of Fiji’s multicultural identity.

She reaffirmed her commitment to preserving and promoting the language and culture, describing Hindi as an integral part of Fiji’s multicultural heritage.

A major feature of the event was the Kavi Sammelan, where poets shared works exploring the richness of Hindi, cultural traditions, social issues and human experiences.

Students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre also performed a cultural dance showcasing Indian classical arts.

The performance added to the celebration as organisers began a fortnight of activities aimed at encouraging greater interest in Hindi and further strengthening people-to-people links between Fiji and India.



















