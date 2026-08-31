Culture

Brisbane-based former teacher returns to document temple’s history

Now back in Fiji for its launch, he says the book is his donation to the temple.

Monday 31 August 2026 | 14:00

Vausdeo Maharaj with his book, The History of Hanuman Gadhi Waiqele, in Labasa on August 31, 2026. Photo: Devisha Prakash

Vausdeo Maharaj with his book, The History of Hanuman Gadhi Waiqele, in Labasa on August 31, 2026.

Photo: Devisha Prakash

A former school teacher living in Brisbane, Australia, has returned to Labasa to launch a book documenting the history of Shri Hanuman Gadhi in Waiqele, with all proceeds from its sale going towards the further development of the temple.

Vausdeo Maharaj, 77, originally from Kulukulu, Waiqele, travelled to Labasa for the launch of The History of Hanuman Gadhi Waiqele.

Mr Maharaj, a former Divisional Education Officer for the Western Division, said this was the first book he had written.

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He said the book documented the history and development of Shri Hanuman Gadhi, drawing heavily on his personal experiences at the temple since childhood.

“From the time we were young, my friends and schoolmates and I participated in activities at this temple and contributed to its establishment,” he said.

Mr Maharaj said he began writing the book during Diwali in 2024, but gathering information, photographs and conducting interviews took time.

“I am happy that I completed it well, and now it is ready for the readers,” he said.

He said he regarded the book as a donation to Shri Hanuman Gadhi.

The book provides a historical introduction to Hanuman Gadhi and documents its development, including how the temple was built.

It also covers the character of Hanumanji and his leelas (divine play), as well as stories about different Kalpas (cosmic ages).

“Beyond the temple’s history, the book captures aspects of its devotional and cultural heritage,” he said.

The book is being sold for $10 a copy. Mr Maharaj said the printing cost was $18 per copy, with sponsors helping to cover the difference.

“If people want copies of the book, they can contact Hanuman Gadhi,” he said.

Written in both Hindi and English, the book was completed in Australia before Mr Maharaj travelled to Fiji to have it printed.

He said all proceeds from its sale would be donated to the temple.

Mr Maharaj said his connection to Hanuman Gadhi was lifelong and that the temple had remained an important part of his life.

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