Charity Chest puts community at heart of Hibiscus Festival

The 11 FMF Hibiscus Festival queen contestants are turning their platforms into support for vulnerable communities as they compete to raise the highest amount for this year’s Charity Chest.

While the Miss Charity title will go to the contestant who raises the most money, Festival Director Ellen Whippy Knight said the initiative was about more than winning a crown.

“The Charity Chest reminds us that the Hibiscus Festival has always stood for something greater than entertainment and pageantry. Behind every dollar raised are hours of planning, phone calls, meetings, events and personal appeals made by our contestants and their teams,” Ms Whippy Knight said.

“Fundraising for a cause is not easy. It takes courage to ask for support, creativity to organise successful events and a great deal of discipline to remain committed. Our contestants are not simply competing for a title; they are using their voices and platforms to bring attention and assistance to people and organisations that may otherwise go unseen.”

The Charity Chest has been a longstanding part of the Hibiscus Festival, with contestants raising funds and awareness for charitable causes through events, corporate appeals, raffles and other initiatives.

This year, the fundraising efforts of all 11 queen contestants will contribute towards the festival’s charitable objectives.

The winner of the 2026 Miss Charity title will also receive a return ticket to a Fiji Airways destination.

Miss Events Plus Kali Shaw said the initiative was particularly important for organisations with limited financial support.

“The charity aspect of the Hibiscus Festival is important because it helps give back to organisations that don’t have government support or much support,” Ms Shaw said.





Target surpassed

Miss Mali Pest Control and Hygiene Olivia Gade has already surpassed her fundraising target after her team organised a golf tournament at the Fiji Golf Club in Vatuwaqa.

The event attracted 28 teams, including junior teams.

“Our fundraising went extremely well, and I am very grateful to Mr Mali and the entire Mali Pest Control and Hygiene team for organising the event. I am also thankful to all 28 teams, including the junior teams, that came out to support us,” Ms Gade said.

“We were able to surpass our target, which was an incredible achievement for everyone involved. The support we received showed that when businesses, families and members of the community come together, we can make a meaningful difference.”

Ms Gade said the initiative gave contestants an opportunity to help people whose struggles might otherwise go unnoticed.

“Miss Charity is really important because the Hibiscus Festival is all about giving back to the community. My team and I believe that through charity, we can help vulnerable people and communities who really need assistance but are often unseen and unheard,” she said.

Queens Contestant Coordinator Taniela Matanimeke said all 11 contestants understood the responsibility attached to the Charity Chest.

“The contestants are well aware of the importance of Miss Charity and what the title represents. Each of them has been working extremely hard with their sponsors and support teams to organise fundraising activities and reach their individual targets,” Mr Matanimeke said.

“What the public sees on stage is only one part of their Hibiscus journey. Behind the scenes, these young women are developing partnerships, approaching businesses, coordinating events and encouraging their communities to support an important cause. It requires confidence, perseverance and a great deal of teamwork.”

Mr Matanimeke said the process also helped contestants develop leadership, communication and organisational skills.

As the FMF Hibiscus Festival marks its 70th anniversary, organisers say the Charity Chest remains an important link between the festival’s history and its commitment to supporting the community.