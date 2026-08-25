‘Queen of Country’ Dolly Parton dies at 80

Country music legend Dolly Parton, who rose from an impoverished childhood in the mountains of East Tennessee to become one of America’s most celebrated entertainers, has died at the age of 80.

Her family announced her death on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Parton’s nephew, Brian Seaver, announced the news in a video posted on her Instagram account. He did not provide details about the cause of her death.

“My name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” Seaver said.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it till now,” he added.

Parton rose from humble beginnings to become known as the “Queen of Country”, building a career that extended from music to Hollywood and made her a widely recognised American cultural icon.

Seaver said Parton “lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by [her late husband] Carl, her parents, and countless others.”

“Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly — Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you,” he said.

Tributes began pouring in following news of her death, NBC News reported.

United States President Donald Trump ordered flags across the country to be lowered to half-staff for one week, while stars from across the entertainment industry also paid tribute.