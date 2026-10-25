Early intervention changes lives, says cancer survivor

Australian artist Mark Waller, who was given just nine months to live after being diagnosed with stage four cancer in his brain and lungs, is urging people to recognise the importance of early intervention.

Ten years after receiving the devastating prognosis, Mr Waller is using his paintings and personal experience to raise cancer awareness and give hope to others facing the disease.

“I want as many people to know that early intervention changes results and changes lives,” he said.

Mr Waller travelled from Brisbane to Fiji to take part in the Opera Under the Stars event at The Pearl Resort and Spa, where his paintings were auctioned to contribute towards better health outcomes for cancer patients.

Having spent nearly 50 years painting, he said his cancer journey had strengthened his determination to use art to make a difference.

After being told he might have only nine months to live, Mr Waller has now survived for a decade.

He said advances in cancer treatment had created greater opportunities for patients and wanted people to understand that a cancer diagnosis was not necessarily a death sentence.

“Once upon a time, the cancer that I had would have been a death sentence. But now, it’s not,” he said.

Mr Waller called for continued cancer awareness and improvements in cancer care in Fiji, including through the involvement of the Ministry of Health.

Support matters

Beyond encouraging early intervention, Mr Waller urged families and communities to support people diagnosed with cancer rather than distance themselves because of fear or misconceptions.

He said the love and support he received from those around him had played an important role in his journey.

“Cancer can be one of the most exquisite experiences in your life, because you get to discover who truly loves you,” he said.

“If you know someone who’s got cancer, don’t avoid them, love them. Help them. And you know what? Just love each other anyway,” he said.

Art with a purpose

Mr Waller hoped those who purchased his paintings at the auction would appreciate both the artwork and the contribution their purchases could make towards better health outcomes.

One of the paintings he created while in Fiji featured a star-filled sky, reflecting his belief that people shared the same world and should treat one another with kindness.

Another depicted the end of a river, with dark clouds contrasting against a brightly lit foreground.

Mr Waller said the painting carried a message of perseverance and hope.

“It’s just to remind people to keep looking for the light,” he said.

Through his artwork and survival story, Mr Waller hopes to encourage early intervention, challenge the stigma surrounding cancer and remind people of the importance of supporting those affected by the disease.