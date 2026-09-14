Fiji suicide data highlights higher deaths among men, youths

Men are more likely to die by suicide than women, with young people aged 18 to 24 recording the highest number of suicide deaths, says National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair Selina Kuruleca.

Between 2020 and 2024, Fiji recorded 489 suicide deaths and 446 suicide attempts.

Ms Kuruleca said the trend from 2024 to the present remained similar, with more males dying by suicide than females, consistent with global trends.

“The age group 18 to 24, that’s the highest number of suicides in that age group,” she said.

She said the figures highlighted the need for targeted interventions among young people and greater encouragement for men to speak openly about their struggles.

“Historically and evidence-based, men will always use more lethal means than women, and this is one of the reasons that has led to higher numbers of male suicide deaths,” she said.

Ms Kuruleca said anecdotal evidence pointed to relationship difficulties, family violence, climate change and displacement as factors contributing to suicide.

She identified relationship problems within nuclear and extended families as a major concern.

She said men traditionally talked less about their problems than women, making it important to promote help-seeking behaviour.

“We want to encourage our menfolk, to encourage our youth. Help-seeking behaviour is really important. It’s okay not to be okay; it’s also okay to ask for help,” she said.

Ms Kuruleca urged people experiencing difficulties to remember they were not alone and to seek support from public health facilities, police, social welfare officers, civil society organisations, faith-based groups and other community services.

“All of us have problems, you know, and we need to know that we’re not alone,” she said.