A man was arrested in Vuninokonoko, Navua, yesterday after a Fiji Police Force detector dog indicated the presence of suspected marijuana during an ongoing drug operation.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said dried leaves believed to be marijuana were found in the man’s possession, along with more than $1700 in cash.

She said the find was made by officers from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit as part of the Police Force’s ongoing drug operations.

The investigations continue.

Police continue to make arrests for alleged drug-related offences, with operations targeting the cultivation and possession of illicit drugs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said arrests were being made by frontline Police teams and the joint task force, supported by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, in Nadi and Lautoka.

He said arrests were made in Savusavu and Taveuni two weeks ago for alleged unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs.

Arrests for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs were also recorded in the other four divisions. Cash believed to be proceeds of crime was also seized.

ACP Vusonilawe said operations were focused on both green and white drugs, with some arrests involving repeat offenders.

He said support capabilities, including the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and other law enforcement stakeholders, were being strengthened to curb the illicit drug trade.