Fiji emerging as Pacific medical tourism hub

Fiji is rapidly emerging as a preferred medical tourism destination for patients from across the Pacific seeking advanced cardiac and specialist healthcare.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare, commonly known as PSH Hospitals, is receiving patients from Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Nauru, Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea. This growing regional demand is strengthening Fiji’s medical tourism sector while generating valuable foreign exchange for the country.

The state-of-the-art, 130-bed private specialty hospital is located just a stone’s throw from Nadi International Airport, allowing regional patients to travel from their home countries and reach the hospital within a matter of hours.

Its world-class facilities include a multimillion-dollar catheterisation laboratory, commonly known as a cath lab, and a modern operating theatre equipped to support advanced cardiac procedures and surgery.

The Nadi facility is the brainchild of former academic Parvish Kumar, the founder and chief executive officer of PSH Hospitals.

Comprising two adjoining five-storey buildings, it has already performed more than 150 open-heart procedures under the leadership of award-winning cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Khulbey.

The hospital has also carried out more than 1,000 non-invasive cardiology procedures, including angiography and percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, commonly known as PTCA or stenting, under interventional cardiologist Dr Srikar Miryala.

PSH Hospitals also benefits from the expertise of consultant cardiologist Dr Omar Niazi. Together, Dr Khulbey, Dr Miryala and Dr Niazi form the highly trained and dedicated heart team based at PSH Hospitals in Legalega, Nadi.

Collectively, the three specialists bring about a century of experience in cardiovascular medicine and surgery.

While services such as angiography and PTCA have been practised for many years, PSH Hospitals’ growing ability to undertake complex open-heart surgery in Fiji represents a major development for regional healthcare. Dr Khulbey is also preparing to introduce minimally invasive cardiac surgical procedures in the near future, further expanding the advanced treatment options available locally.

Surrounded by a range of local and international hotel chains, PSH Hospitals is well positioned to support patients and accompanying family members. Its expanding regional reach is helping establish Fiji as a medical tourism hub, bringing advanced healthcare closer to Pacific communities and contributing foreign-exchange earnings to the national economy.

“As our name demonstrates, we are a hospital for the people of the Pacific, and we shall continue to serve the wider Pacific community as we move forward,” Mr Kumar said.

He said the hospital was well equipped to meet the healthcare needs of Pacific Island countries, with its team working closely with government agencies and health ministries across the region.

“We welcome patients from across the Pacific with open arms. I am pleased to note that many members of the recent group from Tonga have already received treatment and are recovering well,” Mr Kumar said.