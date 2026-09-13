Tongan patients find new hope in Fiji heart care

Three Tongan heart patients have expressed their gratitude to the Tongan government and Pacific Specialist Healthcare, commonly known as PSH Hospitals, after receiving cardiac treatment in Fiji.

The patients are among a group currently in Nadi for treatment at the 130-bed private specialty hospital near Nadi International Airport, as Fiji continues to strengthen its position as a regional medical tourism destination.

Manase Likiliki, a 40-year-old construction worker, said he was thankful to his government for giving him the opportunity to receive treatment for blocked arteries in Fiji.

Mr Likiliki underwent angiography and percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, commonly known as PTCA or stenting, and received two stents.

“I was busy at work one day and suddenly felt a lot of pain in my chest, so I immediately went to the hospital for a check-up,” Mr Likiliki said.

He said cardiologists at Vaiola Hospital in Nuku’alofa advised him that he needed overseas treatment because the required services were not available in Tonga.

“My name was added to the list of patients eligible to travel with all expenses paid, and I wish to thank my government, as well as the hospital management and staff, for taking such good care of me,” he said.

Mr Likiliki said the standard of care at PSH Hospitals and the friendliness of its staff had exceeded his expectations.

Echoing similar sentiments, 28-year-old seasonal worker Sione Aleamotua said he considered himself fortunate to have been selected for treatment. He received one stent after tests confirmed that he had a blocked artery.

“I started experiencing severe chest pains and immediately went to hospital because I know time is of the essence,” Mr Aleamotua said.

“That’s what I want to say to everyone: if you have chest pain, don’t delay - go to the hospital straight away.

“After the test results came back, it was confirmed that I had one blocked artery. I thank God for guiding me to the hospital, and I also thank the doctors back home.

“I feel very lucky to be here in Fiji for treatment, and I look forward to being back home soon,” he said.

Sio Lino, a 45-year-old graphic designer and print shop operator, also received one stent for a blocked artery. He said the pain had first developed about seven months ago, when he was told that his name would be placed on a waiting list for treatment in Fiji.

“So here I am, and I’m lucky to have received the treatment. I thank everyone who has taken care of me,” Mr Lino said.

“I’m so impressed with the hospital and its facilities - it’s like a five-star hotel.”

The group is accompanied by Dr Annalisa Faanunu, a medical officer specialising in internal medicine at Vaiola Hospital in Nuku’alofa.

Cardiac disease remains one of the most serious public health threats facing Tonga. Cardiovascular disease, particularly ischaemic heart disease and stroke, is the country’s leading cause of death.

Non-communicable diseases account for 83 per cent of all deaths and give Tongan citizens a 23 percent chance of dying prematurely from them.

The scale of the crisis stems from a combination of widespread metabolic risk factors and systemic underreporting of cases. A STEPS survey by the World Health Organization found that 99.9 percent of Tonga’s population was at moderate to high risk of developing a non-communicable disease.

Diabetes plays a major role, contributing directly to 33.9 percent of deaths from ischaemic heart disease and 43.8 percent of deaths from stroke.

Mortality rates are especially high among Tongan men, who die from ischaemic heart disease at a rate of between 139 and 210 per 100,000 people - far higher than in neighbouring New Zealand, at 97 per 100,000, and Australia, at 78 per 100,000.

The true burden of cardiac disease in Tonga is also believed to be worse than official figures suggest. Historical death audits found that between 70 and 77 percent of deaths initially certified under vague or immediate causes were later traced to underlying cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer.