Health

Pacific urged to strengthen suicide prevention

Experts highlight need for local solutions and stronger collaboration

Tuesday 15 September 2026 | 07:00

World Health Organisation Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) representative Dr Jiang Long. 

World Health Organization Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) representative Dr Jiang Long. 

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

There is a need for culturally grounded approaches and stronger regional collaboration in tackling suicide.

Speaking at the inaugural International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) Asia-Pacific Regional Forum at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau, Nadi yesterday, World Health Organisation Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) representative Dr Jiang Long said suicide remained a major global public health concern.

“Suicide is preventable, and every suicide represents a profound loss for individuals, families and communities,” he said.

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According to WHO data, more than 720,000 people died by suicide worldwide in 2021, accounting for more than one in every 100 deaths globally.

Dr Long said Pacific Island countries faced distinct challenges, including higher suicide rates in some countries, a disproportionate burden among young people and higher mortality among men.

“Suicide prevention is both a public health priority and a collective responsibility,” he said.

Dr Long said the WHO Mental Health Action Plan called for a one-third reduction in suicide mortality by 2030, but achieving that target would require sustained leadership, multi-sectoral action and accountability.

He highlighted Fiji’s efforts in policy prioritisation, capacity building, surveillance and public awareness.

IASP Professor Jo Robinson said the three-day forum brought together nearly 100 participants from 15 countries across the Western Pacific and beyond.

She said the forum’s new regional approach focused on creating space for local communities to share experiences and develop solutions.

“Suicide prevention happens closer to home,” Prof Robinson said.

The forum will explore social media regulation, artificial intelligence, legislative action and suicide prevention strategies for Pacific Island countries.

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