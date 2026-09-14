More people are reporting fever and cough, according to the latest FluTracking Fiji weekly report.

This has prompted the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to remind the public to remain vigilant.

For the week of August 31 to September 6, 16.4 per cent of 177 FluTracking participants reported fever and cough, up from 10.2 per cent the previous week.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa said the increase was an important surveillance signal that warranted continued monitoring and responsible health practices.

“While this increase deserves our attention, there is no need for unnecessary alarm,” he said.

“The FluTracking report itself makes clear that, because participant numbers are currently low, these findings are not representative of Fiji’s entire population.”

Only one of the 177 participants undertook a COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or influenza PCR test during the reporting period.

The ministry said the data showed an increase in reported respiratory symptoms but did not identify or confirm a particular virus as the cause.

People experiencing respiratory symptoms are advised to cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands regularly with soap and clean water, and stay home when unwell where possible.

They are also advised to seek medical attention if symptoms are severe or persistent.

The ministry urged the public to avoid sharing unverified claims on social media about respiratory illnesses, new viruses, outbreaks, symptoms or treatments.

“Misinformation can create unnecessary fear and confusion in our communities,” Mr Ravunawa said.

“We ask everyone to verify information before sharing it and to rely on official health information.”

The ministry said it would continue monitoring respiratory illness trends through its surveillance systems and provide further public health advice if necessary.

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