At the age of 40, third-year University of the South Pacific (USP) student Sione Maile Fakatava is gaining lessons beyond the university classroom.

Originally from Nuku’alofa, Tonga, he works as a chef’s assistant at Scoops and Smiles Fiji’s stall during Market Day at USP.

He said Market Day allowed students to gain experience and develop practical skills while earning an income.

“It also helps them develop business communication, customer service and management skills,” Mr Fakatava said.

For him, Market Day was a way for students to ease the financial pressures that come with their studies.

“Market Day helps students to reduce their financial pressures as it is a way to earn extra income,” Mr Fakatava said.

He said working alongside studies also exposed students to experiences they might not gain through academic learning alone.

However, balancing work and education could be challenging.

“Some of the challenges include time management, limited study time, academic stress and work pressure and lack of family time,” Mr Fakatava said.

Despite the challenges, he enjoys being part of Market Day.

“I find Market Day wonderful and enjoyable as students can earn income while they continue their studies,” Mr Fakatava said.

He said the event also created opportunities for students, staff and families to interact and support one another.

For Mr Fakatava, the experience shows that education does not end at the classroom door.

Practical experiences such as customer service, communication and management can also become part of a student’s education.