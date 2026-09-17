Netball

Fiji Pearls face uphill battle for World Cup spot

Pearls lost twice to Tonga and Samoa during their Oceania World Cup qualifier tournament. They play Papua New Guinea tomorrow in their last match.

Thursday 17 September 2026 | 16:30

Fiji Pearls v Cook Islands netball

Fiji Pearls goal attack Maliana Rusivakula attempts a goal against Cook Islands during their Oceania World Cup qualifier in Tonga on September 15, 2026.

Photo: Netball Australia

The Fiji Pearls face an uphill battle to qualify for next year’s Netball World Cup in Sydney after suffering their second straight loss at the Oceania World Cup qualifier in Tonga today.

Fiji lost 60-72 to hosts Tonga Tala who led closely, 33-30 at halftime.

The Pearls had earlier gone down 50-56 to Samoa yesterday.

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They opened the tournament with a narrow 65-63 win over the Cook Islands on Tuesday.

Fiji sits third with two points. Samoa and Tonga are above them.

A win by Samoa against Cook Islands tonight will seal their second place and qualification.

Tonga has already secured its place after three wins. The hosts face Samoa tomorrow in their final match.

The top two teams qualify for next year’s World Cup in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Fiji has appeared at nine World Cups. Its best finish was sixth in 1999 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Pearls finished 11th at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

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