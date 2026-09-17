Bola defies stroke to keep on coaching

The man who coached Kadavu to win the Vodafone Vanua Championship last year and qualify for this season's Skipper Cup, is a survivor.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Josevata Bola said he never regretted his decision to return to Suva from Kadavu as soon as he felt sick last year.

"I made my way to the hospital as soon as I arrived in Suva," he recalled.

"It was there I was told that I had suffered a stroke. By then I had difficulty in speaking and my lower body especially my legs were very weak. It was a difficult time for me and my family, as I battled this alone."

The former Northland full-back and head coach said, after he was discharged from the hospital, he was taken to Kiuva (Bau, Tailevu), where he was cared for.

"Making that move to Kiuva, probably saved my life as I slowly made progress in my recovery."

Bola said he was always grateful to the Northland rugby team and the Uluinakau Babaas for visiting him in Kiuva.

"It was the most challenging time of my life where I felt alone but the support of my family kept me going," he added.

Bola highlighted that as soon as he recovered, he visited the Kadavu rugby team in Davuilevu but the officials had already appointed their coaching team, so he was happy for them.

"Then soon after things started to change for me, first was when I received my accreditation as a Level 3 coach after I had done the course last year," he recalled.

"Then I was around helping players where I met up with Tailevu head coach Usa (Mataki), who told me to join his coaching team, Right now, I'm the Tailevu kicking coach."

Looking ahead, Bola said he is enjoying his time with the Tailevu rugby team where he is learning a lot of new things.

"I've not forgotten Kadavu, as I'm from there and if needed I'm always ready to help in whatever way I can," he added.