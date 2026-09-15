Land dispute threatens $80m Damodar City Nadi plans

A legal battle over land earmarked for Damodar’s proposed $80 million commercial development in Nadi could put the project on hold.

The dispute centres on about 3.98 hectares of agricultural land at Solowaru and Enamanu, where farmer and estate trustee Kamlesh Prasad is challenging the Government’s decision to revoke his agricultural lease.

Prasad, executor and trustee of the estate of the late Hari Narayan, was granted a 99-year agricultural lease over Lot 6 SO 498 from January 1, 2016, at an annual rent of $840.

The lease was signed by Prasad and the Director of Lands and assigned State Lease No. 19830 during registration.

Prasad says registration was delayed because of a tax-related charge, which was later resolved and removed.

However, on April 28, 2025, the Department of Lands revoked approval for the agricultural lease, citing the tax charge and allegations of an illegal business operation.

Prasad disputes the allegations and challenged the decision through his lawyers, Pillai Naidu & Associates, in May 2025.

The dispute took a new turn when the Department of Lands approved a new 99-year commercial lease over part of the same property.

Approval Notice No. 2001, dated April 28, 2026, was issued to Tovolea Pte Limited for Lot 12 NDSW 1213 – Enamanu & Solowaru (part of), formerly Lot 6 SO 498.

Prasad argues that the Government’s own approval notice identifies the land as part of the property covered by his agricultural lease.

Tovolea is owned by Damodar Brothers (Hotels) Pte Limited, and the land has been linked to the proposed Damodar City Nadi development.

Public announcements have indicated that construction is expected to begin in February 2027.

The latest dispute arose on September 1, when Prasad was served with a notice ordering him to stop occupying and cultivating land identified as Lot 2 NDSW 1213 and remove workers, crops and equipment within 14 days.

Prasad instructed Adish Narayan of AK Lawyers to respond to the Director of Lands. AK Lawyers responded on Prasad’s behalf the following day, disputing the notice.

Prasad says no response has been received from the Director of Lands to AK Lawyers’ letter.

Prasad has since filed proceedings in the Agricultural Tribunal, arguing that the revocation of his lease was unlawful and that the Department of Lands failed to comply with the Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Act.

He maintains that Clause 25 of his lease subjects the agreement to ALTA protections.

Prasad is also seeking orders to preserve the current status of the land while he prepares High Court proceedings in Lautoka.

He is expected to seek an interlocutory injunction against Tovolea to prevent development activity on the disputed land until the legal dispute is resolved.

The legal challenge raises questions over whether the land can be developed as planned and whether the proposed $80 million Damodar City Nadi project can proceed on schedule.