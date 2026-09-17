Nation

Set wage framework before minimum wage review: FCEF

FCEF chief executive officer Edward Bernard said Fiji did not have a minimum wage council to facilitate tripartite discussions or an established wage policy and criteria to guide wage-setting decisions.

Friday 18 September 2026 | 11:30

FCEF CEO Edward Bernard

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) chief executive officer Edward Bernard.

Fiji Government

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) says Government should establish a transparent and evidence-based wage-setting framework before proceeding with its comprehensive review of Fiji’s national minimum wage and 10 minimum sectoral wages.

FCEF chief executive officer Edward Bernard said Fiji did not have a minimum wage council to facilitate tripartite discussions or an established wage policy and criteria to guide wage-setting decisions.

“We do not have a minimum wage council to allow for tripartite discussions and nor do we have a wage policy or criteria to ensure transparent and evidenced based wage setting in Fiji”, said Mr Edward Bernard, the CEO of FCEF.

Related stories

FCEF made the call following Cabinet’s recent approval of a comprehensive review of the national minimum wage and minimum sectoral wages.

The Federation said Section 264(W) of the Employment Relations Act required the Minister to establish a criterion and alleged that the Ministry was already in breach of the labour law.

Mr Bernard said the national minimum wage was last increased one year and five months ago by 11.1 per cent, from $4.50 to $5 an hour.

He claimed the increase was made without set criteria, outside tripartite discussions and without disclosure of the data and evidence collected.

FCEF said the final report went from the consultants to the Ministry before a unilateral decision was made.

However, Mr Bernard welcomed Government’s plans to consider wage trends, labour market and economic conditions and productivity levels in the latest review.

“However, we are encouraged by Government plans to include wages trends, labour market and economic conditions and productivity levels as part of the announced wage reviews. These, including the huge in-bound remittance and Government’s social protection benefits that workers and households are benefiting from, are also equally important to include in the study”, highlighted Mr Bernard.

FCEF said it participated with the Fiji Trades Union Congress and the Ministry in an International Labour Organization (ILO)-organised wages workshop in June.

According to FCEF, the ILO presented information showing Fiji’s mean and median wages were comparatively higher than those in 16 countries outside the Pacific, including Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Thailand and Mexico.

FCEF said Fiji was in a similar situation when it came to the gender pay gap.

Mr Bernard said FCEF had also written to Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Maritino Nemani in July outlining its concerns.

It also encouraged the Ministry to begin the technical and legal work necessary for Fiji to ratify ILO Convention No. 131 on minimum wage setting.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael in Parliament on February 23, 2026.
Nation

Fiji loses $500m annually to climate-related disasters

SEEP Research and Policy Officer Metuisela Gauna and Deputy Director Josefa Ravea with members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights and other participants following SEEP’s submission on the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2026 in Labasa on September 15, 2026. Photo: Supplied
Nation

Poor turnout sparks call for early referendum awareness

Fiji Trades Union Congress National Secretary Felix Anthony
Nation

Workers cannot wait for wage review: Anthony

Salomone Naiduki.
Rugby

Naiduki eyes Flying Fijians after Skipper Cup return

Stephane Auvray
Football

Why these players? Auvray explains

Navua football head coach Rod­erick Singh
Football

Learn from early exit, players reminded

Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center of Sun Yat-sen University Team
Health

Chinese team brings advanced cataract surgery to Fiji

Miss Haroons Harware Bulou Grace Vualeba.
Entertainment

Vualeba uses carnival platform to speak against domestic violence

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Rabici Lalabalavu at the Declaration of a National HIV Emergency at Dinem House, Suva on September 15, 2026
Health

Fiji’s HIV crisis puts babies at risk as child cases nearly double