500 more villages targeted for digital connectivity

The Government plans to extend digital connectivity services to another 500 villages across Fiji, after reaching 420 villages under its efforts to improve access to technology and economic opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica revealed the plans at the opening of the National Cybersecurity and Resilience Convention in Suva this morning.

He said digital connectivity services had already reached 420 villages, with another 200 planned in the next phase, followed by a further 300.

Mr Kamikamica said expanding digital access would create opportunities for rural communities and businesses to participate in international markets.

He gave the example of a woman producing masi in Vatulele who could sell her products directly to customers in the United States and receive payments into her bank account without having to visit a bank.

Fiji's digital investment

Mr Kamikamica also highlighted Google's investment in a data operations centre at Natadola.

He said the facility was expected to receive four international cables, with a fifth also planned.

The investment could strengthen Fiji's international connectivity and encourage more companies to establish data and information technology operations in the country.

Mr Kamikamica said Fiji's business process outsourcing industry currently employed about 9,000 people and generated approximately $300 million in foreign exchange annually.

Cybersecurity risks

However, he warned that increased reliance on digital technology also exposed businesses and communities to online fraud, data breaches and other cyber threats.

Mr Kamikamica said the Government's National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy 2026–2031 outlined measures to strengthen national preparedness, protect critical infrastructure and improve responses to cyber incidents.

He stressed that cybersecurity was a shared responsibility involving the Government, businesses, communities and international partners.

Mr Kamikamica also highlighted the importance of preparing young people for careers in cybersecurity, software development and other information technology fields.

Pacific cooperation

He called for stronger cooperation among Pacific nations to share information about cyber threats, technical expertise and incident response capabilities.

Mr Kamikamica said Fiji's digital future depended on protecting information, strengthening partnerships and building trust in digital systems.