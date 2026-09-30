Former Police exhibit writer Selai Gaunabalavu was handed a custodial sentence of three years yesterday for stealing $5000 held by Police as an exhibit.

Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad sentenced Gaunabalavu at the Suva Magistrate Court after finding her guilty of dishonestly appropriating the money belonging to a Rakesh Chand between March and May 2019.

Chand was a suspect investigated for possession of money believed to be proceeds of crime.

The court heard that the $5000 had been placed under police control for safekeeping.

Magistrate Prasad described the offending as a serious breach of trust, given Gaunabalavu’s position as a police officer responsible for safeguarding the cash exhibit.

Gaunabalavu was convicted after pleading not guilty and going to trial on one count of theft under Section 291(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The court identified her position as a Police officer and the misuse of entrusted property as the main aggravating factors.

Her remorse and assurances that she would not reoffend were considered in mitigation.

Magistrate Prasad adopted a starting point of 32 months’ imprisonment, adding 12 months for the serious breach of trust. This brought the sentence to 44 months, which was reduced by eight months for the mitigating factors.

The final sentence was 36 months (three years), imprisonment.

The court said the theft appeared to have been carefully planned and noted that none of the money had been recovered.

In considering deterrence, Magistrate Prasad stressed that sentencing must punish offenders and discourage others from committing similar offences.

The court said a custodial sentence was necessary to send a clear message about offences involving an abuse of public trust and to maintain public confidence in law enforcement and the justice system.

Gaunabalavu must serve at least two years before she is eligible for parole consideration.

She has 28 days to appeal her sentence.