Courts and Law

Three years’ jail for former Police exhibit writer over $5000 theft

Gaunabalavu was convicted after pleading not guilty and going to trial on one count of theft under Section 291(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 07:00

Former Police exhibit writer Selai Gaunabalavu.

Former Police exhibit writer Selai Gaunabalavu.

Former Police exhibit writer Selai Gaunabalavu was handed a custodial sentence of three years yesterday for stealing $5000 held by Police as an exhibit.

Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad sentenced Gaunabalavu at the Suva Magistrate Court after finding her guilty of dishonestly appropriating the money belonging to a Rakesh Chand between March and May 2019.

Chand was a suspect investigated for possession of money believed to be proceeds of crime.

Related stories

The court heard that the $5000 had been placed under police control for safekeeping.

Magistrate Prasad described the offending as a serious breach of trust, given Gaunabalavu’s position as a police officer responsible for safeguarding the cash exhibit.

Gaunabalavu was convicted after pleading not guilty and going to trial on one count of theft under Section 291(1) of the Crimes Act 2009.

The court identified her position as a Police officer and the misuse of entrusted property as the main aggravating factors.

Her remorse and assurances that she would not reoffend were considered in mitigation.

Magistrate Prasad adopted a starting point of 32 months’ imprisonment, adding 12 months for the serious breach of trust. This brought the sentence to 44 months, which was reduced by eight months for the mitigating factors.

The final sentence was 36 months (three years), imprisonment.

The court said the theft appeared to have been carefully planned and noted that none of the money had been recovered.

In considering deterrence, Magistrate Prasad stressed that sentencing must punish offenders and discourage others from committing similar offences.

The court said a custodial sentence was necessary to send a clear message about offences involving an abuse of public trust and to maintain public confidence in law enforcement and the justice system.

Gaunabalavu must serve at least two years before she is eligible for parole consideration.

She has 28 days to appeal her sentence.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

High court in Lautoka.
Courts and Law

‘We can’t keep the drugs in court,’ judge tells State

Biman at Magistrate Court4
Courts and Law

FICAC ordered to provide proper disclosures in Prasad case

Former Police exhibit writer Selai Gaunabalavu.
Courts and Law

Three years’ jail for former Police exhibit writer over $5000 theft

Fiji made a flying start, racing to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes, with Neivosa scoring in the seventh minute before full-back Ivamere Nabura Rokowati crossed six minutes later.
Rugby

Unity powers Fijiana to Challenger championship title

Keresi Maya.
Rugby

Maya targets union return after ban

rokotuisawa - Boselawa
Rugby

Rokotuisawa, Boselawa named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title