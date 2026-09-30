Courts and Law

‘We can’t keep the drugs in court,’ judge tells State

Mr Naivalu also told the Court that Viliame Nalagi, who testified under immunity in the recently concluded connected trial, was more likely than not to be afforded the same privilege in this case.

Thursday 01 October 2026 | 07:00

High court in Lautoka.

High court in Lautoka.

We can’t keep the drugs in the court,” Justice Aruna Aluthge told the State yesterday as a major methamphetamine case came before the High Court in Lautoka.

Nigerian national Chukwuemeka Phabian, together with Viliame Nalagi, Apenisa Matadigo, Uraia Bolalailai, Neumi Donumainasava and Osea Raicama Dakai, face charges relating to the alleged importation of more than 5.36 kilograms of methamphetamine seized at Nadi International Airport last year.

The six accused appeared before Justice Aluthge.

Related stories

State prosecutor Joeli Naivalu told the Court that it was more likely that the State would seek a discontinuance against Accused 5, Neumi Donumainasava, and Accused 6, Osea Raicama Dakai, following developments in an earlier connected trial that concluded on Tuesday.

The State sought October 14, 2026, to confirm its position on the matter.

Mr Naivalu also told the Court that Viliame Nalagi, who testified under immunity in the recently concluded connected trial, was more likely than not to be afforded the same privilege in this case.

The State will also confirm its position regarding Nalagi on October 14.

Bail extended for all accused.

The matter was adjourned to October 14, 2026.

The Court also dealt with HAC 166/25, State v Chukwuemeka Phabian and others, described as the third remaining case.

Justice Aluthge said issues raised in the earlier matter also applied to this case; he urged the State to consider applying for the destruction of the seized drugs.

Mr Naivalu advised the Court that the State would move swiftly to file an application for the destruction of the drugs.

He said the State intends to file the application by next week.

Explore more on these topics

News

Most popular

High court in Lautoka.
Courts and Law

‘We can’t keep the drugs in court,’ judge tells State

Biman at Magistrate Court4
Courts and Law

FICAC ordered to provide proper disclosures in Prasad case

Former Police exhibit writer Selai Gaunabalavu.
Courts and Law

Three years’ jail for former Police exhibit writer over $5000 theft

Fiji made a flying start, racing to a 12-0 lead inside the opening 13 minutes, with Neivosa scoring in the seventh minute before full-back Ivamere Nabura Rokowati crossed six minutes later.
Rugby

Unity powers Fijiana to Challenger championship title

Keresi Maya.
Rugby

Maya targets union return after ban

rokotuisawa - Boselawa
Rugby

Rokotuisawa, Boselawa named in Flying Fijians 68-member squad

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar, with JR Group finance and compliance manager Kritesh Narayan.
Transport

Toso Tiko Motors opens $800k showroom in Nadi

MOW WS
Technology

Online shield for women eyeing political careers

Shruti Sonakshi Raj with her teacher Arti Mani.
Culture

Shruti’s love for Hindi earns her national essay title