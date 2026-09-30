‘We can’t keep the drugs in court,’ judge tells State

We can’t keep the drugs in the court,” Justice Aruna Aluthge told the State yesterday as a major methamphetamine case came before the High Court in Lautoka.

Nigerian national Chukwuemeka Phabian, together with Viliame Nalagi, Apenisa Matadigo, Uraia Bolalailai, Neumi Donumainasava and Osea Raicama Dakai, face charges relating to the alleged importation of more than 5.36 kilograms of methamphetamine seized at Nadi International Airport last year.

The six accused appeared before Justice Aluthge.

State prosecutor Joeli Naivalu told the Court that it was more likely that the State would seek a discontinuance against Accused 5, Neumi Donumainasava, and Accused 6, Osea Raicama Dakai, following developments in an earlier connected trial that concluded on Tuesday.

The State sought October 14, 2026, to confirm its position on the matter.

Mr Naivalu also told the Court that Viliame Nalagi, who testified under immunity in the recently concluded connected trial, was more likely than not to be afforded the same privilege in this case.

The State will also confirm its position regarding Nalagi on October 14.

Bail extended for all accused.

The matter was adjourned to October 14, 2026.

The Court also dealt with HAC 166/25, State v Chukwuemeka Phabian and others, described as the third remaining case.

Justice Aluthge said issues raised in the earlier matter also applied to this case; he urged the State to consider applying for the destruction of the seized drugs.

Mr Naivalu advised the Court that the State would move swiftly to file an application for the destruction of the drugs.

He said the State intends to file the application by next week.