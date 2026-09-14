Business

Government welcomes $60m hotel investment

The Martintar development is expected to create jobs for local contractors, suppliers and tradespeople.

Tuesday 15 September 2026 | 11:00

Updated 15 September 2026 | 13:38 FJT

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said the PSA Investments project demonstrates confidence in Fiji's economy and will create opportunities for Local businesses and workers. Photo: Supplied

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said the PSA Investments project demonstrates confidence in Fiji's economy and will create opportunities for Local businesses and workers.

Photo: Supplied

Public Service Association (PSA) Investments Company Pte Limited has broken ground on its $60 million hotel development in Martintar, Nadi, marking a significant investment in Fiji’s tourism sector.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mr Immanuel said the project represented a vote of confidence in the future of Fiji’s people and economy.

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The Government welcomed investments that generated employment, strengthened local businesses and contributed to sustainable economic growth.

“We want investment that creates lasting value for Fiji, investment that generates employment, builds local capacity, supports businesses and communities, and contributes to sustainable economic growth,” Mr Immanuel said.

The project is expected to create opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and tradespeople during construction, with further employment opportunities once the hotel becomes operational.

Mr Immanuel also encouraged PSA Investments Company and its partners to maximise local employment, procurement, skills development and participation by Fijian businesses throughout the project.

The Government commended PSA Investments Company for its commitment to Fiji and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Asia Pacific for its partnership as the development moves forward.

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj

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