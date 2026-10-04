Narhari strengthens Lautoka presence with new location

Narhari has strengthened its presence in Lautoka with the opening of its relocated branch at 73 Vitogo Parade.

The new location, beside the Mobil Service Station, will serve families, businesses and communities across Lautoka and the Western Division.

The opening was attended by Munil Narayan, Director and Head of Planning and Development at Lautoka City Council, together with members of the Narhari team.

The relocated branch provides customers with access to Narhari’s range of home appliances, electronics, kitchen appliances and other household essentials.

For the company, the relocation is aimed at making its products and services more accessible while strengthening its connection with customers in the Sugar City.

Narhari thanked the Lautoka community for its continued support over the years.

The company said the move represented more than a change of address and was another step in strengthening its connection with Lautoka.

The Narhari Lautoka team said it looked forward to welcoming existing and new customers at its new home.

The company summed up the move: “New location. Same Narhari service.”