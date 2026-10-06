Vanuabalavu Vision Limited has launched an Impact Investment Initiative with an allocation of up to 10 per cent of its net asset value.

This means approximately $1 million is aimed at supporting commercially viable businesses and creating more economic opportunities on Vanuabalavu.

Business and property manager Tomi Finau said the initiative will be launched today alongside the signing of Vanuabalavu Vision’s first investment partnership with locally owned Waitavoro Enterprise.

Mr Finau said the partnership represented a new direction for Vanuabalavu Vision in contributing to the economic development of the island while maintaining commercial returns for its shareholders.

Under the agreement, Vanuabalavu Vision will make an initial $5000 equity investment in Waitavoro Enterprise to support the expansion of its copra business, including processing, purchasing, storage, transportation and related commercial operations.

Mr Finau said Waitavoro Enterprise will work towards a minimum production target of four tones of dried copra per month, providing a measurable performance target for the investment.

He said the partnership is also expected to lead to the establishment of a joint venture by December 31, 2027, with the business owner committing to provide at least five acres of land for the establishment and expansion of the copra operation.

Vanuabalavu Vision would also provide business and administrative support during the initial investment period, including assistance with accounting, business records, planning, reporting, procurement and compliance.

"The agreement includes an annual return to Vanuabalavu Vision on its initial equity investment, while the business owner has also committed to becoming a direct shareholder in Vanuabalavu Vision by acquiring an agreed number of shares by the end of 2027," he said.

Mr Finau said the Impact Investment Initiative was developed to address the limited economic and income-generating opportunities on Vanubalavu, where local businesses, entrepreneurs and resource owners may have land, resources and ideas but limited access to capital and commercial expertise.

He stressed that the initiative was not a grant programme, but a commercial investment approach in which opportunities would be assessed for financial returns, risk, governance, sustainability and commercial viability.

Vanuavalavu Vision could participate through equity investments, joint ventures, project investments, strategic partnerships and other appropriate commercial structures, subject to due diligence and board approval.

He said the Waitavoro Enterprise agreement was the first step towards building a pipeline of commercially viable investments across Vanuabalavu.

“Vanuabalavu Vision should grow with Vanuabalavu, not simply for Vanuabalavu,” Mr Finau said.



