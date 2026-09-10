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St Joseph’s alumnae relive school days on nostalgic bus tour

Alumnae, husbands and families join anniversary trip through key Suva locations

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 15:00

Updated 10 September 2026 | 16:20 FJT

Former students of St Joseph’s Secondary School during their nostalgic bus tour around Suva and visitations yesterday as part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations. PHOTO: Joseph Balolo

Former students of St Joseph’s Secondary School during their nostalgic bus tour around Suva and visitations yesterday as part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Photo: Joseph Balolo

Former students of St Joseph’s Secondary School took a nostalgic bus tour around Suva today, reliving their school days as part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Representing the Class of the 80s, Aluesi Makaba said the tour gave alumnae an opportunity to travel along the old Central bus route they once used as students while reconnecting with classmates and reflecting on how much Suva had changed.

Ms Makaba, who attended St Joseph’s in the Class of 1983, said the tour was about going down memory lane, sharing laughter and appreciating the friendships and experiences built during their school years.

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The group travelled through key locations, including the University of the South Pacific Bookshop and Parliament House.

The tour also included a stop near their former school bus stop before continuing through Raiwaqa, a community where many St Joseph’s students grew up.

Ms Makaba said the tour was not restricted to alumnae, with husbands and family members also joining the experience.

She encouraged young people to remain true to themselves, enjoy life and face challenges through unity, love and sisterhood.

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