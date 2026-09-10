Paddle for Hope carries climate message West

Reverend James Bhagwan and Graham Taylor have reached western Viti Levu in their more than 500-kilometre Paddle for Hope journey, carrying a message of climate action and ocean conservation.

The stand-up paddlers stopped at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort in Denarau today before continuing by sea towards Vuda Marina.

Their journey, which began in Suva on September 1, is taking them around Viti Levu to raise awareness about hope, ecological guardianship, marine conservation and the urgent need for climate action.

At Sheraton Fiji, the pair were welcomed by the resort and taken on a tour of the proposed venue for the Pre-COP31 meeting before refreshments and their onward journey.

Rev Bhagwan said they had completed the southern stretch of Viti Levu and were now making their way through the West.

“Really grateful to be here at Denarau at the Sheraton Fiji, which will be the home of the pre-COP in a few weeks,” he said.

He said much of their work focused on marine plastic pollution and the challenges posed by single-use plastics.

Mr Taylor described the journey so far as challenging but inspiring, with experiences ranging from “some amazing stuff” to “some shocking stuff”.

“We still have a lot more to go, so thank you all for your support and kind messages,” he said.

Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort market director of sales and distribution Javed Shameem said the resort was honoured to welcome the paddlers.

He said the Paddle for Hope message would resonate strongly in the Pacific.

“Our special kudos to Reverend James Bhagwan and Mr Taylor for taking on this initiative that is simply just showcasing hope and all we can do for our climate here in the Pacific,” Mr Shameem said.

The property is preparing to host the Pre-COP31 programme in early October, with more than 2,000 delegates expected in Denarau and Nadi.

Mr Shameem said the event would provide an opportunity to showcase Fijian and Pacific hospitality to international delegates.

Paddle for Hope is organised by the Pacific Conference of Churches and Suva SUPers, with support from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme through the Pacific Ocean Litter Project.