Biman Prasad stay ruling set for Monday

The High Court in Suva will deliver its judgment on former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad’s stay application next Monday.

Prasad’s lawyers and the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe for the first call of their urgent interim and permanent stay application.

Prasad’s lawyers are arguing that the non-disclosure of documents has affected the defence case.

Defence lawyer Richard Naidu told the court that Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad had declined their request for an adjournment, prompting them to write to the Chief Registrar seeking an urgent hearing of the stay application.

Mr Naidu said the application was supported by an affidavit from Prasad’s associate, Apenisa Vatuniveivuke.

FICAC manager Legal Joseph Work said while FICAC was amenable to the High Court’s directions, proceedings in the lower court would not be affected until an interim stay order was granted.

Mr Naidu also sought the transcripts of the voir dire hearing, saying they were relevant to allegations concerning admissions allegedly made by the investigating officer.

The applicants were given until 2pm yesterday to file supplementary affidavits, after which FICAC will file its response affidavit by close of business today.

Any further response from the applicants is to be filed by Thursday before the High Court hears oral submissions on Friday.

Meanwhile, the substantive matter before the Magistrate will be called on Thursday morning, when both parties are expected to inform the court of the High Court proceedings.

Charge

Prasad faces a charge of failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements and an alternative charge of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

He appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad with his lawyers and supporters for the first day of his four-day trial.

In the amended charges, FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015, and January 31, 2016, while he was National Federation Party leader, Prasad failed to comply with Section 24(1B)(d) of the Political Parties Act.

It is alleged that he submitted a declaration of his assets, liabilities and income as of December 31, 2015, without disclosing his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts Pte Limited.