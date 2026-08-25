CoI case moves to indemnity costs hearing

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) case before the Civil High Court in Suva is nearing completion, with parties to make submissions on indemnity costs on September 21.

This follows a judgment delivered by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere last Friday at the High Court in Suva.

The court found that the applicants — former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner Barbara Malimali, Fiji Law Society president Wylie Clarke, his predecessor Laurel Vaurasi and former Attorney-General Graham Leung — were not given natural justice to respond to the CoI before its report was published.

Also present in court was the Prime Minister’s lawyer, Simione Valenitabua.

During the proceedings, Justice Tuiqereqere gave all parties a list of questions to help the court determine the legal principles applicable to costs.