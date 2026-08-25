Courts and Law

CoI case moves to indemnity costs hearing

Parties to make submissions on September 21 following natural justice finding

Wednesday 26 August 2026 | 11:00

Updated 26 August 2026 | 12:37 FJT

Top lawyers

Left: Former Attorney-General Graham Leung, top: former FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali, bottom: Fiji Law Society (FLS) president Wylie Clarke.

Photos: Ronald Kumar; Supplied

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) case before the Civil High Court in Suva is nearing completion, with parties to make submissions on indemnity costs on September 21.

This follows a judgment delivered by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere last Friday at the High Court in Suva.

The court found that the applicants — former Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner Barbara Malimali, Fiji Law Society president Wylie Clarke, his predecessor Laurel Vaurasi and former Attorney-General Graham Leung — were not given natural justice to respond to the CoI before its report was published.

Related stories

Also present in court was the Prime Minister’s lawyer, Simione Valenitabua.

During the proceedings, Justice Tuiqereqere gave all parties a list of questions to help the court determine the legal principles applicable to costs.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNews

Most popular

The increase will take effect from the 2026–2027 cycle and comes as the first batch of 10 students from the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute (NATI) arrived in Israel for an 11-month agricultural internship.
Education

Israel increases Fiji agriculture internship quota from 14 to 150

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma conference underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
Nation

Church apologises after disabled man denied washroom access

Dialogue Fiji rebrands.jpg
Nation

Democracy cannot simply be elections, says rebranded Dialogue Fiji

e'a Kurop (left) and Teo Degei will fly the Fijian flag at the Fiji Pro 2026 by Corona Cera which starts today at Marni Bay.
Other Sports

Kurop, Degei face world's best at Cloudbreak

Action from the Skipper Cup round four match between Kadavu and Malolo at the Namalata Central School grounds on August 22, 2026. Photo: KVT Sports
Rugby

Kadavu banks on backline speed

Police is the current holders of the Ratu Sukuna Bowl. Photo: Ronald Kumar
Rugby

Sukuna Bowl likely to feature only one sport

Nanise Rokotea along with her proud parents, her mother Paulina Vakasuka (left) along with her father Emori Vulakovaki (right) on August 21, 2026.
Lifestyle

From 4.30am bus rides to the Bar: Nanise’s journey to becoming a lawyer

the team’s ordeal during a visit to Parliament today, describing their survival as a miracle and thanking those who prayed, searched and ultimately rescued them.
Health

‘Broken spirits but renewed hearts’: Charge Nurse Livinai tells

Drug World Fiji founder secretary Kalesi Volatabua in Suva. Photo: Supplied
Health

Outer-island communities face healthcare gaps: Volatabu