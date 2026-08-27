Fareed to appeal indecent assault sentence

Former Fijian Holdings Limited chief executive officer Mohammed Fareed will appeal his one-year, three-month and 22-day sentence for two counts of indecent assault, with his lawyer describing the punishment as excessive.

Chief Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola sentenced Fareed to eight months and 22 days in prison, with the remaining seven months to be suspended for three years.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate said that on two separate occasions in 2019, the victim, who was 22 at the time, had met with Fareed to raise concerns about being overworked as a receptionist at a subsidiary finance company.

Magistrate Waqaivolavola said Fareed’s conduct had caused trauma to the victim. During the first incident in June 2019, she said she froze in his office after he kissed her cheek and rubbed her chest twice.

The court heard that Fareed made remarks including, “I like tall sexy girls” and “if you’re ready to show your affection, my door is always open”.

During the second incident in September 2019, the victim recorded Fareed’s actions. The court heard he referred to her as “darling”, repeatedly asked when her boyfriend would return to Fiji and rubbed her chest twice.

The court heard the victim took time to process what had happened before showing the recording to close workmates and family members, who later reported the matter to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and Police.

In mitigation, the defence argued that Fareed’s culpability was low, that he was a first offender and that his children studying abroad depended on him financially.

The defence also submitted that Fareed had shown good character since arriving in Fiji in 2004, providing character references from a religious leader and executive officers.

The court also heard that Fareed had suffered significant humiliation as a result of the case and had tried to apologise to the victim.

The victim’s impact statement was read in court. She described how the incidents had emotionally drained her. She said her expectation of professionalism had instead resulted in a violation of trust.

The court found that despite the case coming before the court in 2019, the trial ending in 2024 and the judgment and sentence being delivered yesterday, Fareed had not shown remorse for abusing his authority.

Magistrate Waqaivolavola said a deterrent sentence was warranted.

Fareed has 30 days to appeal.