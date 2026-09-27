High Court finds man guilty of Taveuni home rape

A man has been convicted by the High Court in Labasa of rape, criminal trespass, breach of bail conditions and assault causing actual bodily harm following an incident at a woman’s home in Taveuni.

He appeared before Justice Lee James Burney for judgment last Friday.

The court heard that on May 29, 2025, the victim woke at about 6.30am after an app indicated there was a problem with her solar power.

She went to the basement of her home in Taveuni to check the solar shed.

As she entered, an unknown iTaukei man approached her from behind and covered her mouth and nose with his hand.

The victim struggled to breathe and, fearing for her life, bit his hand.

The man punched her in the mouth, injuring her lip, before sexually assaulting her.

The victim’s neighbour heard her scream and went to the house, shouting loudly to ward off any intruder.

He found the victim in a state of shock with visible injuries to her face.

The neighbour called police, who arrived and took the victim to Taveuni Hospital, where she was medically examined.

The accused pleaded not guilty and the matter proceeded to trial.

He admitted being at the victim’s home but denied the allegations against him.

Justice Burney said the prosecution’s case was overwhelmingly strong and found the victim to be a reliable and honest witness.

He said the medical evidence provided strong support for the victim’s account of what was obviously a very traumatic experience.

The accused was found guilty as charged.