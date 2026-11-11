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Courts and Law

Married man cops suspended sentence for defiling 13-year-old cousin

High Court imposes two years, seven months and 10 days' imprisonment, suspended for five years.

Wednesday 11 November 2026 | 17:00

Updated 11 November 2026 | 18:01 FJT

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Rape

A 25-year-old man who pleaded guilty to defiling his 13-year-old first cousin has been sentenced to two years, seven months and 10 days’ imprisonment, with the sentence suspended for five years.

The sentence was handed down by High Court Judge Justice Sunil Sharma in Lautoka on October 13, 2026.

The man had initially pleaded not guilty to a rape charge but later pleaded guilty to a separate charge of defilement of a young person between 13 and 16 years of age.

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To avoid prejudice arising from the guilty plea, the court proceeded to hear the rape charge. In a judgment delivered on October 13, the court found him not guilty and acquitted him of that charge.

On October 19, 2026, the man confirmed that he maintained his guilty plea to the defilement charge. He also admitted the summary facts after they were read and explained to him in iTaukei.

The court heard that the man had been living with the victim’s family since August 2025.

According to the summary of facts, the offending occurred on several occasions between September and December 2025.

The matter came to light on December 15, 2025, after the victim’s mother discovered messages exchanged between the two on the victim’s mobile phone.

The victim later left home and went to her uncle’s residence. She subsequently contacted the man using her cousin’s phone.

The man picked her up from Kermode Road and took her to Kashmir Hilltop, where a further incident occurred. The victim’s mother later contacted Police.

Following his arrest, the man admitted during a caution interview that he had sexual intercourse with the victim.

The court heard that he was a first offender, was married and had a three-year-old child.

He sought the court’s forgiveness and leniency. He has 30 days to appeal against the sentence to the Court of Appeal.


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