Courts and Law

Parties ready as Biman Prasad trial awaits start

Former National Federation Party member Tupou Draunidalo is expected to be among four witnesses scheduled to take the stand.

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 10:30

Updated 01 September 2026 | 11:51 FJT

former deputy prime minister Biman Prasad

Former deputy prime minister Biman Prasad on his way to court on September 1, 2026.

Photo: Asenaca Ratu

All parties have arrived at court this morning ahead of Day One of former deputy prime minister Biman Prasad's abuse of office trial.

Prasad is charged with failing to comply with statutory disclosure requirements, with an alternative charge of providing false information in a statutory declaration.

Under the amended charges, it is alleged that between December 30, 2015, and January 31, 2016, while serving as National Federation Party leader, Prasad failed to comply with Section 24(1B)(d) of the Political Parties Act.

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It is alleged that he submitted a declaration of his assets, liabilities and income as of December 31, 2015, without disclosing his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited.

FICAC also alleges that on January 28, 2016, Prasad recklessly provided false information in a statutory declaration submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties under the same provision.

It is alleged that he declared the particulars in his assets, liabilities and income declaration were true and complete, despite omitting his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited.

Former National Federation Party member Tupou Draunidalo is expected to be among four witnesses scheduled to take the stand.

Also present in court to observe the proceedings are Constitutional Review Commission commissioners Neelesh Goundar and Ami Kohli.

The trial was scheduled to begin at 10.30am. However, Magistrate Yogesh Prasad is currently hearing matters assigned to his brother, Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne, whose court is not sitting today.

Proceedings in Prasad's trial are yet to begin.


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