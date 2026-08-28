FNU brings Pacific perspective to global AI education

The Fiji National University (FNU) has secured a place for Pacific knowledge and experience in the global conversation on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

This follows a contribution by FNU’s National Training and Productivity Centre (NTPC) to UNESCO’s first practical guide on integrating AI into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The achievement was highlighted by NTPC Director Isimeli Tagicakiverata during the opening day of the 2026 National Conference on Information Technology (NCIT) at the Shangri-La, Fiji.

The conference brought together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders and members of the internet governance community to examine how technology can contribute to a more secure, trusted and inclusive digital Pacific.

Mr Tagicakiverata said the contribution demonstrated the value of Pacific knowledge in global discussions about the future of education and work.

“This is an important achievement for FNU and demonstrates that Pacific knowledge and experience have an important place in global conversations about the future of education and work,” he said.

Mr Tagicakiverata said education and training institutions had a responsibility to prepare graduates who could adapt to a changing environment.

“As Fiji’s national university, FNU has a responsibility to help lead this journey,” he said, adding that graduates must be not only technically skilled but also “adaptable, innovative and responsible”.

The importance of maintaining Pacific identity as Fiji embraces digital transformation was also emphasised by Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development, and Public Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica.

He outlined Fiji’s digital development targets for 2030, including the full digitalisation of 80 per cent of key government services, the creation of 40,000 ICT jobs, 50 per cent 5G coverage, the rollout of a National ID and stronger cybersecurity practices across society.

The 2026 National Conference on Information Technology is being held under the theme, ‘From Vanua to Virtual: People, Trust and Technology Driving a Secure, Trusted and Productive Digital Pacific.’